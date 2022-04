We demand common procurement policy, says TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla on April 11 demanded common procurement policy during the protest in New Delhi. “Our farmers are not getting the right price. We request the Central Government to procure our crop. We demand a common procurement policy. Rakesh Tikait has earlier also talked with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over agricultural issues and has come here to support us,” she added.