We conveyed Sergey Lavrov about Indias eagerness to assist in resolving conflict EAM

Speaking at Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on April 06 said that message was conveyed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about India's eagerness to assist in resolving conflict. He said, “In terms of diplomacy, India continues to press forcefully for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. We encourage talks between Ukraine and Russia, including at the level of their Presidents. Prime Minister has spoken to them both in this regard.” “This was precisely the message that was conveyed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov when he was in Delhi. If India can be of any assistance in this matter, we will be glad to contribute,” EAM added.