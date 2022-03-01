We call on President Putin to stop this war, withdraw forces from Ukraine: UK at UNSC

Barbara Woodward, Ambassador of United Kingdom (UK) to the UN, while addressing the Ukraine crisis on February 28 at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York, said that the UK is calling on Russian President Putin to stop this war, and to withdraw his forces from Ukraine. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said, “Yesterday, UK PM Boris Johnson announced $54 million in aid to help our Ukrainian friends, bringing the total amount pledged to Ukraine this year, to $190 million. The UK would also guarantee up to $500 million loans via multilateral development banks.” “The UK will also participate in tomorrow's UN appeal. UK government experts have also deployed to the region to provide humanitarian support to those fleeing violence in Ukraine. We call on President Putin to stop this war and withdraw his forces from Ukraine,” she added.