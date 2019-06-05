We are the solution to the pollution: Babul Supriyo on World Environment Day
Jun 5, 2019, 03:45 PM IST
As the nation marks World Environment Day today, the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo came out and said, “We are the solution to the pollution. We cannot change the extreme conditions only by celebrating environment day instead we need to make it a part of our mind frame”. He also added, “Though we are one of the few countries in the world with a larger forest area but we are definitely not doing enough to save our environment”.