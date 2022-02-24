We are in middle of largest security crisis in Europe since World War 2 Ukraine Foreign Minister at UNGA

Ukranian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on February 23 said that the country is in the middle of the largest security crisis in Europe since World War 2.“We are currently in the middle of the largest security crisis in Europe since World War 2. This crisis was created and is being escalated by one side unilaterally, that is by Russian Federation. Russia's accusations of Ukraine are absurd,” he said.“It is ultimately absurd to suggest that Ukraine could have prepared for anything like this and waited for months until Russia amassed an enormous military force along our borders to proceed with such plans,” he added. United Nations General Assembly on February 23 held an annual discussion on the prevailing situations in Ukraine due to the rising tensions with Russia.