“We are going to intensify…” Annamalai vows to increase protests over soldier’s murder allegedly by DMK man

Days after the alleged murder of soldier by a DMK man, Bharatiya Janata Party leader K Annamalai on February 22 said that the party will intensify its protest in coming days. Speaking to ANI, he said, “No one is going to be afraid of an FIR. In this case, all we want is for the CM to seek an apology from the family (of the slain Army jawan) for what his party member has done. We’ll intensify our actions in the coming days. This is the 84th FIR against me.”