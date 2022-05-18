We are fully ready to host IPL matches at Eden Gardens after gap of 3 years: CAB President

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya on May 18 informed that Eden Gardens will be hosting IPL matches after a gap of 3 years. The preparations are going on in full swing. There is a huge demand for IPL tickets. “We will be hosting IPL matches after gap of 3 years. All the preparations have been done. There is a huge demand for IPL tickets. There are no Covid-19 restrictions, we are looking for huge turnout at Eden Gardens stadium,” he said.