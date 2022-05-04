We are committed to meeting needs of poorest, most vulnerable: PM Modi

Speaking at the 4th edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 04 said that infrastructure is about providing them high quality, dependable and sustainable services in an equitable manner. Continuing further, he added that they are committed to meeting needs of poorest, most vulnerable, by building the next generation infrastructure to realise their aspirations. He said, “Solemn promise of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) is to leave no one behind. We remain committed to meeting needs of poorest and most vulnerable, by building the next generation infrastructure to realise their aspirations.” “Infrastructure is not just about creating capital assets and generating long-term return on investment. It is not about the numbers, about the money. It is about people. It is about providing them high quality, dependable and sustainable services in an equitable manner,” PM Modi added.