We aim to make India a key partner in global semiconductors supply chain: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29 inaugurated first Semi-con India 2022 Conference via video conferencing. “I am glad that Semi-con India Conference is being held in our country. Semiconductors play a vital role. It's our collective aim to establish India as one of the key partners in the global semiconductors supply chain,” said the PM. “I look forward to practical suggestion from how we can move towards an India that is hub for semiconductors for world in coming years,” he added.