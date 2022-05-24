We aim to launch over 2000 electric buses within a year Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 24 flagged off 150 electric buses at IP Extension bus depot. While addressing the Press Conference, he said that Delhi government has launched the electric buses with an aim to launch a total of 2,000 electric buses within a year. “We launched 150 buses today, 150 more would be added next month. We aim to launch over 2,000 such buses within a year. Over the next 10 years, Rs 1,862 crore is being spent by Delhi government, Centre is giving 150 crores for this,” he added.