We accept peoples verdict will discuss how to correct our mistakes Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge lost the Lok Sabha elections from Kalaburagi. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Umesh Jadhav defeated the Congress stalwart. While speaking to ANI, he said, “We accept the result in Gulbarga, the verdict that people gave us, we are accepting it. We believe in democracy. We will discuss how to correct our mistakes and how to strengthen the party.”