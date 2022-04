WB: Suvendu Adhikari gets injured during BJP protest rally in Birbhum

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers held protest rally against West Bengal govt over Birbhum violence on April 14. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari got injured in the protest after a barricade fell on his feet. See his condition, the leader was further given medications. “Everyone saw who did it,” Adhikari said.