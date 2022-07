WB SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee leaves from SSKM Hospital

Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee with ED officials left from SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on July 25. Chatterjee will be shifted to Bhubaneswar AIIMS by air ambulance later in the day. He will be virtually produced before a special ED court in Kolkata at 4 pm today. Partha Chatterjee, and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested in connection with SSC scam