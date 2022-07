WB SSC scam: ED brought Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to ESI Hospital

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has brought Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee to ESI Hospital for a medical check-up in Kolkata on July 27. Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee on July 26 have been sent to the ED’s custody till August 3. TMC Minister was arrested by ED in connection with the WB SSC scam.