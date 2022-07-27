WB SSC Scam: Agencies took right action, reached right place, says Dilip Ghosh

Bharatiya Janata Party Vice President Dilip Ghosh on July 26, appreciated the work of the Agencies in arresting Partha Chatterjee. He said that Agencies reached the right place and that’s why bundles of notes were exposed. While talking to ANI, Dilip Ghosh said, “Agencies took the right action and reached the right place, that is why a large number of bundles of notes is being unearthed. Did you garner votes for this? Will you loot Rs 21 Crore by winning in 21 (2021 WB polls)? Who gave you that right?”