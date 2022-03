WB: Security tightened in Rampurhat of Birbhum district

Following the barbaric incident at Rampurhat village in Birbhum district of West Bengal on March 22, security forces have been deployed in Birbhum on March 26. A Team of the Central Bureau of Investigation and Central Forensic Science Laboratory will reach Bagtui village, Rampurhat soon. The Birbhum violence incident happened on March 22, in which 8 persons were burnt to death after their houses were set on fire.