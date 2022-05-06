WB People hold protest over BJP leader Arjun Chowrasia’s death

Hours after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Chowrasia was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata, huge nunmber of people demonstrated in Kashipur. West Bengal Police dispersed protesters as they were allegedly not allowing the body to be removed for post-mortem. “When an unnatural death occurs, Police takes body for investigation and postmortem. It's a natural course of action. They have obstructed it with their bad intention of dirty politics. They've come from outside. So, we are strongly condemning it,” said TMC MLA, Atin Ghosh.