WB Orange growers in Siliguri face hardships due to less production

Orange growers in Siliguri, West Bengal, are facing hardships due to less production. The production has been reduced to 10-15 per cent. An orange exporter has urged the government for financial assistance to resolve the issue. “Production has been ruined and lowered to 10-15 per cent, due to some disease. Earlier we exported to Bangladesh and Kolkata, now we only sell locally. Government should take steps to resolve the issue,” an orange exporter said.