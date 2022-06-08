WB: Local train derails shortly after leaving Railway Station in Asansol

A local train on June 07 derailed shortly after leaving the Asansol Railway Station in West Bengal. There were around 30 to 40 people in the coach. However, no causalities were reported. While speaking to ANI, Asansol Rail Division Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Parmanand Sharma said, “Around 30 to 40 people were in this coach. There have been no casualties. We had to stop a few express trains for a while, due to the derailment, but no serious impact.”