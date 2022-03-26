WB Indian Army conducts Airborne Rapid Response Exercise near Siliguri Corridor

The Indian Army has conducted a two-day Airborne Rapid Response Exercise near the Siliguri Corridor, along the northern border with China.Around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army carried out Exercise on March 24 and March 25. The Exercise involved advanced free-fall techniques; insertion, surveillance, targeting practice, and seizing of key objectives by going behind the enemy lines.