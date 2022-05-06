WB HM Amit Shah meets family of deceased BJYM leader Arjun Chowrasia in Kashipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 06 met the family of deceased BJYM leader Arjun Chowrasia in Kashipur. The BJYM leader was found dead on May 06 in Kashipur. The Union Home Ministry has taken cognisance of the "murder" of the BJYM leader and has sought a report from the West Bengal government regarding the matter.