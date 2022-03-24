WB Governor should be removed in view of Birbhum incident TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 22, MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay informed that they have demanded removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in view of the Birbhum violence. “We have said that Governor of West Bengal should be removed, in view of the Rampurhat, Birbhum incident. His work is against our constitutional system. Parliamentary democratic system is under threat,” he added.