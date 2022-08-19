Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

WB: Dharmendra Pradhan breaks bread with kin of party worker in Kolkata

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had lunch with the family of a party worker in Kolkata on August 18. Union Minister Pradhan also interacted with the local people.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.