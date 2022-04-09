WB CM Mamata Banerjee pushing country towards riots through vote bank politics: Ravi Kishan

Following the horrific Birbhum violence in West Bengal, Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Kishan on April 09, said that Mamata Banerjee is pushing country towards riots through vote bank politics. “West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must stop vote bank politics, it's plunging country towards riots,” he said. When asked about the unfortunate Gorakhnath Temple incident, the leader said that the man accused in Gorakhpur temple attack case attacked policeman, and would have injured devotees inside the temple too.