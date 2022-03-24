WB CM Mamata Banerjee meets families of people killed in Birbhum violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 24 visited the Rampurhat village and met the families of people who died in the violence that happened in Birbhum district. The said incident happened on March 22, in which 8 persons were burnt to death after their houses were set on fire. The CM also handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to the affected families. She further announced a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh each for the reconstruction of the affected houses.