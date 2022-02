WB: Clash between BJP workers, Bengal Police breaks out in Balurghat during protest

A clash between BJP and Police broke out during BJP’s protest against the alleged rigging in West Bengal Civic Polls. Speaking to ANI, state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said, “Our workers were protesting peacefully, still they are beaten up. Police is playing the role of a cadre for TMC. This is against democracy.” BJP called for 12-hours state ‘bandh’ over misconduct in Civic Body Poll.