{"id":"2918125","source":"DNA","title":"WB Bypolls: TMC workers celebrate in Dinhata as party leads on all 4 seats","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"On November 02, TMC workers celebrated outside a counting centre in Dinhata, Cooch Behar as their party is leading on all four seats in the by-polls to the State Assembly. TMC's Udayan Guha is leading in Dinhata with over 96,000 votes.","summary":"On November 02, TMC workers celebrated outside a counting centre in Dinhata, Cooch Behar as their party is leading on all four seats in the by-polls to the State Assembly. TMC's Udayan Guha is leading in Dinhata with over 96,000 votes.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-wb-bypolls-tmc-workers-celebrate-in-dinhata-as-party-leads-on-all-4-seats-2918125","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003631-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3_Nov_19.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635848101","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918125"}