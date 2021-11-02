{"id":"2918128","source":"DNA","title":"WB Bypolls: TMC is winning comfortably as expected, claims Saugata Roy","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"As TMC leads on all four seats in the by-polls to West Bengal Assembly, party’s Vice President Saugata Roy on November 02 stated that the result was expected and party fought well.“This (WB by-poll result) was expected, we fought well, we're winning comfortably. The more BJP goes back, the better it is for democracy. People upset with their govt..Our party gave directions that there shouldn't be any post-poll violence. Nothing will happen,” said Roy.","summary":"As TMC leads on all four seats in the by-polls to West Bengal Assembly, party’s Vice President Saugata Roy on November 02 stated that the result was expected and party fought well.“This (WB by-poll result) was expected, we fought well, we're winning comfortably. The more BJP goes back, the better it is for democracy. People upset with their govt..Our party gave directions that there shouldn't be any post-poll violence. Nothing will happen,” said Roy.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-wb-bypolls-tmc-is-winning-comfortably-as-expected-claims-saugata-roy-2918128","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003634-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3_Nov_20.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635848101","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918128"}