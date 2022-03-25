WB BJP uses CBI ED for politics says TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

While speaking about the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe on the Birbhum violence incident in Kolkata, West Bengal All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on March 25 informed that the government is ready to cooperate with the CBI. He also alleged that the BJP uses CBI and the ED for politics. “We'll cooperate with CBI in the probe, but we've some questions. The people rejected BJP in WB Polls, so they're trying a different way with a larger conspiracy. The BJP uses CBI, ED for politics,” the leader said.