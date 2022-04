WB: BJP delegation meets Tribals opposing Deucha Panchami coal project in Birbhum

A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation led by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met with the Tribals protesting against Deucha Panchami coal project in Birbhum. State govt has sent evection notices to remove over 10,000 houses in that area. The Tribals are protesting against Deucha Panchami coal project for the past three months.