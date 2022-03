WB: Birbhum SP Nagendra Nath Tripathi inspects violence site ahead of CM Mamata Banerjee’s visit

Ahead of the visit of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagendra Nath Tripathi on March 23 inspected the Rampurhat village along with a large contingent of cops where 8 persons were burnt to death in violence that irrupted in the district.