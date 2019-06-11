{"id":"2759557","source":"DNA","title":"WB: 2 killed, 4 injured in an explosion in North 24 Parganas ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"North 24 Parganas (West Bengal), Jun 11 (ANI): At least two people were killed, while four others were injured in an explosion in West Bengal’s Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas on Monday night. While speaking to ANI, a local said, \"Unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb last night. We are scared. There also have been robberies in the area. We demand the administration to help us.\"","summary":"North 24 Parganas (West Bengal), Jun 11 (ANI): At least two people were killed, while four others were injured in an explosion in West Bengal’s Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas on Monday night. While speaking to ANI, a local said, \"Unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb last night. We are scared. There also have been robberies in the area. We demand the administration to help us.\"","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-wb-2-killed-4-injured-in-an-explosion-in-north-24-parganas-2759557","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834919-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/20.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560240303","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 01:35 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 01:35 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759557"}