Wayanad Landslide Update Over 140 Lives Lost 1000 Rescued By Air Force Rescue Operation On

Over 140 killed, several missing amid multiple landslides in Kerala. On July 30, multiple landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district, leaving hundreds feared to be trapped. According to reports, over 140 people have died in the unfortunate landslides. Indian Air Force, along with other rescue forces, have rescued over 1,000 people till now. Notably, rescue operations were hindered by the heavy rainfall. National Health Mission has issued helpline numbers 9656938689 and 8086010833 for emergency assistance.