Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

308 people killed confirmed dead in multiple landslides in Kerala. As per Kerala Health Minister Veena George, over 200 people have been injured and several others are missing. Two massive landslides struck Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad in the early hours of July 30. Despite heavy rains and challenging terrain, 40 rescue teams are continuing their search operations. Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with other rescue forces, have rescued over 1,000 people till now. National Health Mission has issued helpline numbers 9656938689 and 8086010833 for emergency assistance.