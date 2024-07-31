Search icon
Wayanad Landslide Update: 156 Dead, Several Missing, Rescue Operation On War Footing

Over 156 people were killed and more than 180 injured amid multiple landslides in Kerala. On July 30, multiple landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district, leaving hundreds feared to be trapped. According to reports, over 156 people have died in the unfortunate landslides, and several others are missing. Indian Air Force, along with other rescue forces, have rescued over 1,000 people till now. Notably, rescue operations were hindered by the heavy rainfall. National Health Mission has issued helpline numbers 9656938689 and 8086010833 for emergency assistance

