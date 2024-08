Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

Rescue and relief operation in landslide-hit areas of Wayanad entered 8th day on August 06. As per the State Health Ministry, the death toll stands at 308. The massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30 wreaking mass devastation and loss of lives and property.