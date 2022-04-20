Waters will reach fields of Haryana if AAP voted to power in 2024 Assembly Polls Sushil Gupta

Haryana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on April 19 said that waters from Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal will reach fields of Haryana if AAP voted to power in Assembly Polls 2024. “We have formed government in Punjab. In 2024 we are forming government in Haryana and in 2025, waters from the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal will reach fields of Haryana. This is our guarantee, not a promise, said AAP’s Sushil Gupta in Kurukshetra.