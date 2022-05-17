Water Crisis: Delhiites battle for drinking water with drying Yamuna

Amid the water crisis in the National Capital, Residents of Delhi were seen scrambling for clean drinking water on May 17. Depletion in the water level of the Yamuna River led to a water crisis in Delhi. Residents were compelled to lock the water drums with chains after receiving water from Delhi Jal Board tankers. The production of three large water treatment plants in Delhi has decreased by around 40 percent as a result of the 65 MGD water shortage, affecting supply in the areas of North Delhi, North East Delhi, Central Delhi, and NDMC.