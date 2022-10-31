Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Watch: Violence breaks out at Indian Medical Association meeting in Jabalpur

A group of doctors clashed with each other during Indian Medical Association (IMA)`s annual meeting in Jabalpur.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari attend Aayush Sharma's birthday bash
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
Meet Veena Jagtap, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend
Ranveer Singh modifies his Aston Martin sportscar, wraps it in electric blue shade
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration process deadline extended: Check new dates, how to apply, late fee details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.