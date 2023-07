Watch | Two US nationals undertake Amarnath Yatra, call it a ‘dream come true after 40 years'

Alongside thousands of pilgrims heading to Jammu and Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra, two US nationals from California were spotted on July 11 undertaking the pilgrimage. They said that visiting the shrine had been a “dream come true” for them and that they had been waiting for this opportunity for many years.

