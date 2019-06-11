{"id":"2759523","source":"DNA","title":"Watch: Transgenders lathi-charged in Meerut after two groups create ruckus in police station ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"The members of the transgender community faced heavy lathi-charge from the cops in the premises of a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. The incident took place at Meerut's Lalkurti Police Station on Monday. Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), “Things have come to the fore, transgenders misbehaved, but force was used to control them. If force was used was more than required, probe to be conducted.”","summary":"The members of the transgender community faced heavy lathi-charge from the cops in the premises of a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. The incident took place at Meerut's Lalkurti Police Station on Monday. Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), “Things have come to the fore, transgenders misbehaved, but force was used to control them. If force was used was more than required, probe to be conducted.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-watch-transgenders-lathi-charged-in-meerut-after-two-groups-create-ruckus-in-police-station-2759523","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834881-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/transbeat.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560229802","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 10:40 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 10:40 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759523"}