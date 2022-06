Watch: Students cross river to reach school in Assam

Due to the non-availability of a bridge, students of a primary school in the Nalbari district of Assam cross a tributary of the Brahmaputra river to reach their school. Taking lives at risk, the students have been regularly using boats to cross a tributary of the Brahmaputra river. A school student speaks about crossing the river to reach school. She said that they always use boats to cross the river to attend their classes.