Watch Smriti Irani takes oath as union minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, who had wrested Amethi Lok Sabha seat from Congress president Rahul Gandhi, took oath as the union minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.