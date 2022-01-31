Search icon
Watch: Smriti Irani takes blessings from Mulayam Singh Yadav

Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani took blessings from Samajwadi Party (SP) founder-patron and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Parliament on January 31.

