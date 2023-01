Watch: Shirtless man throws punches at co-passenger in another mid-air fight

Days after the December 26, 2022 incident of passengers slapping each other onboard a Bangkok-Kolkata flight, another mid-air brawl video surfaced on Sunday. A shirtless passenger is seen throwing punches at a co-passenger in the latest video. People are also seen assaulting him back in a bid to contain the unruly passenger.