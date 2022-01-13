Watch Separated during Partition brothers burst into tears on meeting after 74 years

Two brothers, Mohammad Siqqique and Habib who were separated during the partition of the sub-continent were reunited after 74 years in Kartarpur. Siqqique, a resident of Pakistan’s Faisalabad met with elder brother Habib who arrived at Kartarpur from the Phullanwal area of Indian Punjab during the shrine visit.