Watch SAD MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa manhandled by protestors in auto driver assault case

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi MLA, Manjinder Singh Sirsa was manhandled by protesters in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar during a protest. Locals were staging protest against the thrashing of auto driver Sarabjeet Singh and his son by Police. The incident took place after an auto driver’s vehicle rammed into the police’s vehicle and things turned ugly. Three police personnel have been suspended in the case.