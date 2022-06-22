Watch Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping with Eknath Shinde last night at Surat hotel

Last night's visuals from inside a hotel in Surat where Shiv Sena MLAs were camping with party leader Eknath Shinde until they moved to Guwahati in Assam on June 22. 40 MLAs led by Shinde reached Guwahati on June 22.