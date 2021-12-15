Watch: Rajnath Singh observes a minute’s silence on demise of Group Captain Varun Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers on December 15 observed a minute’s silence on the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh at 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' event in Dehradun.Singh was undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital Air Force in Bengaluru. The crash near Coonoor had killed India’s most senior military officer, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others.