{"id":"2921338","source":"DNA","title":"Watch: President Kovind leads nation in reading Preamble to Constitution of India","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"President Ram Nath Kovind on November 26 led nation in reading Preamble to Constitution of India at the event on Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament. \r\n","summary":"President Ram Nath Kovind on November 26 led nation in reading Preamble to Constitution of India at the event on Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament. \r\n","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-watch-president-kovind-leads-nation-in-reading-preamble-to-constitution-of-india-2921338","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007143-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_STORY_35.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637922002","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 03:50 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 03:50 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921338"}