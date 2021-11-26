{"id":"2921338","source":"DNA","title":"Watch: President Kovind leads nation in reading Preamble to Constitution of India","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"President Ram Nath Kovind on November 26 led nation in reading Preamble to Constitution of India at the event on Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament. \r

","summary":"President Ram Nath Kovind on November 26 led nation in reading Preamble to Constitution of India at the event on Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament. \r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-watch-president-kovind-leads-nation-in-reading-preamble-to-constitution-of-india-2921338","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007143-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_STORY_35.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637922002","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 03:50 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 03:50 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921338"}